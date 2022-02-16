Golden Ocean Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) _ Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $203.8 million.

The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 99 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $381.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $312.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $527.2 million, or $2.73 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $950.3 million.

