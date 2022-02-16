Sunoco LP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported net income of $100 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $4.95 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $524 million, or $5.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.6 million.

