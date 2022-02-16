ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Family of man whose car crashed off bridge into river sues

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of a Portland, Oregon, man whose car slid off the Glenn Jackson Bridge and plunged into the Columbia River during a winter storm is suing the Oregon Department of Transportation for $12 million.

A crash investigation shows Antonio Amaro Lopez, 57, was driving home from his Hazel Dell restaurant in Washington Feb. 14, 2021, when he hit a patch of ice on the Interstate 205 bridge.

Amaro Lopez was driving south on the bridge, which connects Oregon and Washington, as a winter storm created hazardous road conditions throughout the Portland area.

Amaro Lopez’s body and Subaru were recovered from the river three days later.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleging the Oregon Department of Transportation was negligent in its responsibility to clear a section of the interstate and could have prevented the accident, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and Washington State Department of Transportation maintain the bridge, which was built in 1977.

The lawsuit alleges the Oregon agency is responsible because Amaro Lopez’s car crashed off the south side of the bridge.

An Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

A police investigation found Amaro Lopez was traveling at the 55 mph speed limit when his SUV hit a smooth and compact patch of ice or snow, spun out of control, swerved into a bus lane and drove up a snowbank next to the outer railing.

The suit alleges that the snowbank was “man-made” by maintenance crews using plows to push snow to the edge of the bridge. The agency “failed to clear the shoulder,” the suit says.

The 32-inch-(81 centimeter) railing of the bridge is too low and dangerous in comparison to other bridges of its size, which are typically 39- to 43-inches (99- to 109-centimeters) high, the suit contends.

Amaro Lopez was a founding member of the restaurant Amaro’s Table in Vancouver, which later expanded to open a second location in Hazel Dell.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

President Biden will be convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday. “President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Glenn Jackson Bridge#The Oregonian Oregonlive
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy