Similarweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 28 cents per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $40.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $69 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $137.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $41.1 million to $41.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $193 million to $194 million.

