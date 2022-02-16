ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Vulcan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $138 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $670.8 million, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

President Biden will be convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday. “President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vulcan#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Vmc#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy