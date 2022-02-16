Vulcan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $138 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $670.8 million, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC