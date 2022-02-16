Dun & Bradstreet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHORT HILLS, N.J. (AP) _ Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $11.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Short Hills, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $598.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $585.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $71.7 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.13 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion.

