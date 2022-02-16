ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Edge Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $33.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $42.5 million, or 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers, based in New York, posted revenue of $128.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $133.5 million. Revenue was reported as $425.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UE

