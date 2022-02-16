Crocs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $154.9 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $586.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $585.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $725.7 million, or $11.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Crocs said it expects revenue in the range of $605 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $655.7 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.25 per share.

