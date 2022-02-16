ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giffords hospitalized in Tucson with appendicitis

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, has been admitted to a hospital with appendicitis.

The illness was announced Wednesday by the office of Giffords’ husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

Kelly’s spokesman, Jacob Peters, said Giffords checked into the hospital on Tuesday and Kelly is returning to Tucson to be with her.

“We’re all wishing her a speedy and thorough recovery,” Peters said.

