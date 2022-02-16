Wingstop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) _ Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $72 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.7 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $282.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WING