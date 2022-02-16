Nu Skin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) _ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $673.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $147.3 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Nu Skin said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $590 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.05 to $4.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.77 billion.

