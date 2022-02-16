ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blucora: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) _ Blucora Inc. (BCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $178.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $7.8 million, or 16 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $885.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Blucora expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.04 to $1.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $314.5 million to $346.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Blucora shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCOR

