SFL Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported profit of $80.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $152.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164.3 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $513.4 million.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

