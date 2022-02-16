SFL Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported profit of $80.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $152.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164.3 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $513.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFL