Generac Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) _ Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $142.9 million.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $550.5 million, or $8.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.74 billion.

