Cowen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Cowen Group Inc. (COWN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $65 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.77 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $494.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $454 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $295.6 million, or $8.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

