AMC Networks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, were 54 cents per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $803.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $778 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $250.6 million, or $5.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.08 billion.

AMC Networks shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

