Garmin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) _ Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $286.1 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $5.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.98 billion.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $5.90 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.5 billion.

