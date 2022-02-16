Borr Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $69.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $193 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.3 million.

