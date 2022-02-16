Alkermes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $873,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $324.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $48.2 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

Alkermes shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKS