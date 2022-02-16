Barrick Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $726 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.02 billion, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.99 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOLD