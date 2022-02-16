The Trade Desk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) _ The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $395.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $137.8 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $303 million.

