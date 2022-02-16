SiteOne Landscape: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) _ SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $27.5 million.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $805.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $752 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $238.4 million, or $5.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.48 billion.

