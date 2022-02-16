ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

SiteOne Landscape: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) _ SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $27.5 million.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $805.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $752 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $238.4 million, or $5.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITE

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

President Biden will be convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday. “President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Roswell#Ap#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy