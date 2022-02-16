Shopify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) _ Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $371.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of $2.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 28 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirty-three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.91 billion, or $22.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.61 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOP