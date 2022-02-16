Kraft: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $257 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese posted revenue of $6.71 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $26.04 billion.

_____

