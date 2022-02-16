Wix.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $111 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.94. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $328.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $117.2 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $338 million to $343 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIX