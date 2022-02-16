Wabtec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $190 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $558 million, or $2.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.82 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.65 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.3 billion to $8.6 billion.

