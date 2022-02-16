ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGC Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $76.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 17 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $461.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $461.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGCP

