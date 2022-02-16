Owens Corning: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) _ Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $227 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $995 million, or $9.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.5 billion.

