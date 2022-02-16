ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $210 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.4 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $726.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLDD

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

765K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy