Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $210 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.4 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $726.1 million.

