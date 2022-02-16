Flex LNG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $69.4 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.18 per share.

The liquefied natural gas shipping company posted revenue of $114.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162.2 million, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $343.4 million.

