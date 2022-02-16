ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing acquires McAlister Design

By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 5 days ago

Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, Inc., a provider of robotics automation, tube fabrication equipment, and build-to-print precision machined parts, recently announced it has acquired McAlister Design and Automation LLC of Greenville, S.C., to further Wauseon Machine’s aim of creating comprehensive automation solutions to meet the needs of customers, both current and future....

www.fcnews.org

KCRG.com

John Deere acquires majority ownership in battery manufacturer

MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - John Deere & Company on Tuesday said its acquisition of majority ownership in battery tech company, Kreisel Electric Inc., has received regulatory approval. Deere said the Austrian company makes high-density, high-durability electric battery modules, and has created a battery-buffered, high-power charging infrastructure platform. Kreisel Electric is...
BUSINESS
Sandusky Register

Cedar Point cuts pay rate

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point amusement park cut its starting wage by 25% from what it was last year, but the pay remains almost $6 more than the state's minimum wage. Seasonal associates will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions, the park announced Tuesday, and there are 6,500 of those jobs. Ohio's minimum wage is $9.30 per hour.
SANDUSKY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Bogey Inn enters final days

An era is set to come to a close at the end of the month as the popular Bogey Inn Bar and Grill, located at 6013 Glick Road in Shawnee Hills, has announced it will close its doors later this month. Commonly referred to as “The Bogey,” the upscale sports bar will cease operations following business hours on Saturday, Feb. 26.
SHAWNEE HILLS, OH
SCDNReports

Miracle Find in Ohio Antique Shop

A Northwest Ohio family is celebrating after being reunited with a work of art painted by their beloved late grandmother -- a painting thought lost over 40 years ago. Gwen Pahl, of Findlay, was browsing at Vint'illage, an antique shop in Bowling Green, Ohio when she spotted something she couldn't believe for sale in the shop. Right there on the wall was a painting by her mother, Noretta Lowery.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Reporter

Berks manufacturer of first responder uniforms is acquired

Elbeco, a fourth-generation family-owned manufacturer of uniforms for law enforcement, EMS, firefighters and other public safety professionals, has been acquired. Lion, an Ohio-based and family–owned manufacturer of first responder personal protective equipment completed its acquisition of Elbeco on Feb. 8. There are no plans for corporate or sales staff...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Wyoming News

Manufacturing

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the manufacturing industry has taken the largest hit in terms of workers quitting from pre-pandemic to late 2021 rates, jumping nearly 60%. This major increase in manufacturing workers leaving the industry was perhaps foreshadowed early on, when at least 59,000 workers at the top five U.S. meatpacking companies were infected with coronavirus during the first year of the pandemic. A congressional report alleges that these companies pressured sick workers to come in anyway, and did not protect any workers from the virus. Due to outbreaks, many plants were forced to close, particularly during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. The dangers of working on the front lines without proper protections, coupled with low wages, have caused labor shortages that have rippled into supply chains both nationally and globally. This story originally appeared on Kazoo and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAP

Pre-designed homes manufacturer to build facility in W. Va.

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A California manufacturer of pre-designed homes plans to build a $40 million facility in southern West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice says the move by Omnis Building Technologies is expected to create at least 150 jobs. The company makes pre-engineered, concrete-insulated units that are shipped and...
ECONOMY
The Blade

Cost, quality drive pursuit for antiques

For visitors to the Maumee Antique Mall, a stop is like a trip to decades past. At antique stores, people can harken back to their youth, their childhood, or to a time of special significance. Old toys, photos, and wall hangings organize themselves as best they can, but nothing is truly uniform here except baseball card collections.
MAUMEE, OH
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

