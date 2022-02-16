ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT Stand And Deliver Update For WrestleMania 38 Weekend

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE NXT Stand & Deliver is reportedly now confirmed for the day of WrestleMania 38 Night 1. A new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that the NXT Stand & Deliver event is scheduled to take place on the morning of Saturday, April 2, from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Gets Why Ronda Rousey Chose Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania, Gives Rousey Advice

Becky Lynch may not be Ronda Rousey’s opponent for WrestleMania, but she says she understands why Rousey chose Charlotte Flair instead. Lynch, who defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber, spoke with WrestleRant Radio for a new interview and discussed Rousey’s return. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Couple To Star In New Digital Reality Series

WWE is set to premiere a new reality series with Corey Graves and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella. “Corey & Carmella” will debut on Monday, February 28 via the WWE YouTube channel. Graves revealed don their “Bare With Us” podcast that the project is in conjunction with WWE and Glass Entertainment Group.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Elimination Chamber Results for 2/19/22: Roman Reigns vs Goldberg, Elimination Chamber Matches

Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for Elimination Chamber 2022. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. The match begins with The Miz attacking Mysterio before hitting an Irish Whip followed by a clothesline. Rey would attempt to hit the 619 before The Miz got out of the ring. Rey would follow up by hitting a running Frog Splash on the outside. The Miz would escape the ring again before Dominik Mysterio sent him back to the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H, Ric Flair And Others React To The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Several WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and Superstars have reacted to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As noted, WWE announced today that Taker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which has been confirmed for Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE also confirmed that for the first time ever, the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony will air live on the same night from the same venue. WWE noted that this will give all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events for one price. A 2-for-1 ticket special will go on sale this Tuesday, February 22 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
ESPN

WWE Elimination Chamber: Will a surprise return alter the road to WrestleMania?

The week leading up to WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 has been eventful. With the WWE's return to Saudi Arabia set to feature a record three women's matches, including a one-on-one title match between Becky Lynch and Lita, as well as Goldberg's return and two Elimination Chamber matches that will shape WrestleMania 38, news from beyond WWE's walls shook the professional wrestling industry to its core.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To The Undertaker WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

As reported earlier, WWE Legend The Undertaker has been announced as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. In the aftermath of the announcement, wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their congratulatory messages to The Phenom. While some thanked Taker for inspiring them to join the business, several others referred to the WWE icon as the G.O.A.T.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Elimination Chamber Final Card And Live Coverage Reminder

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place today from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. Be sure to join us for live Elimination Chamber coverage at 11am...
WWE
FanSided

WWE fans are tired of Brock Lesnar after Elimination Chamber win

WWE fans reacted to Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship once again inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, Feb. 19. Brock Lesnar won the Men’s Royal Rumble match after entering at the No. 30 spot, earning him a main event, championship match at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar wasted no time by challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but he wanted to enter as WWE Champion. So, he is competing for the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle and A.J. Styles.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Title Change On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. Rick...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Makes First Comments After Winning WWE Intercontinental Title

As noted, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion on last night’s SmackDown. The storyline in the match was Zayn focusing on Nakamura’s injured knee. Towards the closing stages of the match, Zayn wrapped Nakamura’s knee around the ring post and slammed it repeatedly. Back in the ring, Zayn would then execute a hard kick to Nakamura’s injured knee, before rolling up the former champion into a pin fall for the victory.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Elimination Chamber’: Will Brock Lesnar Prevail?

The road to WrestleMania makes a stop in Saudi Arabia as Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday. For the first time since WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia began in 2018, the country will host one of WWE’s traditional annual pay-per-views instead of a PPV event with its own specialized branding. That such a significant show is being held in Saudi Arabia is a sign that, no matter how morally repugnant WWE’s deal with the Saudi government is, the ties between the two sides are only getting stronger. At an estimated $50 million per event, WWE’s long-term contract with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority is one of the company’s most lucrative revenue streams. In return, WWE is boosting the image of a regime with a long history of human rights abuses.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Champion vs. Champion Match Set for WrestleMania 38, Updated Lineup

– The stage is now set for a Champion vs. Champion, Title vs. Title, Winner Takes All shodown for WrestleMania 38. At today’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event, Brock Lesnar won the men’s Chamber match to recapture the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley. WWE has now announced that it will be Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 (See below).
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Offers Injury Update On Bobby Lashley, Rumored Plan For Lashley At Wrestlemania

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley lost his WWE title without ever getting beaten, as he was taken out before he could enter the Chamber match. Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod, breaking it and causing Lashley to hit his head. The announce team revealed that Lashley was taken into “concussion protocol” and would no longer be in the match.
WWE

