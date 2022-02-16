ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Why Only One Woman Figure Skater Wore Pants Despite Loosening Rules

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShe wore the pants. And on this day, she was the only one. In a dramatic black one-piece that felt like classic Audrey Hepburn — white accents and rhinestones, high bun, smoky eyes — Swedish figure skater Josefin Taljegård stood out Tuesday as the only athlete in a field of 30...

Re-Watch the Biggest Moments From Shocking Women's Free Skate Final

The women's figure skating free skate final came to a shocking end at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Gold medal favorite, 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva, missed the podium after struggling during her performance, keeping the Russian Olympic Committee from a podium sweep and paving the way for a medal ceremony many thought wouldn't happen as a doping scandal surrounding Valieva overshadowed the women's event.
SPORTS
The Independent

Voices: Figure skating almost ruined my life — I feel so bad for Kamila Valieva

When I read that the Court of Arbitration for Sport was allowing Russia’s Kamila Valieva to compete in the Women’s Free Skate despite an earlier positive drugs test, I felt a brief moment of relief. The thought of a 15-year-old skater experiencing a career-ending scandal had alarmed me. CAS’s ruling meant that the only real penalty imposed by the International Olympic Committee would be the absence of a medal ceremony, assuming she still placed.As seen in today’s competition, she did not place, or even reach the podium. Valieva faltered on most of her jumps, eventually falling on a quad toe...
SPORTS
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slate

Watching Olympic Women’s Figure Skating in the Valieva Scandal’s Shadow

I would not blame you for skipping women’s figure skating at the 2022 Olympics. After the short program, a 15-year-old skater known to have failed a doping test stands in first place. Personally, I felt certain there was no way Kamila Valieva would be allowed to compete in the women’s event. After all, Valieva had tested positive for trimetadizine, a banned substance, and a positive test is a positive test. Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner was banned for 16 months in 2015, even though she didn’t fail a doping test, but because she allegedly helped her athlete boyfriend evade a test. American pairs skater Jessica Calalang was unable to compete for eight months after a positive test; her name was eventually cleared after it was discovered that the banned substance (4-CPA) came from cosmetics she had used. The sport that I knew took doping seriously and acted swiftly to pull skaters from competitions, even if that could mean mistakenly ruining someone’s entire season. And so I was utterly flabbergasted when the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that Valieva would be allowed to compete. They cited her young age, the unusual delays in her testing results, and her clean doping tests from Beijing in their decision, stating that preventing Valieva from competing would cause her “irreparable harm.” But no matter what the CAS claims, the irreparable harm has already occurred. Valieva’s Olympics will always be marked with an asterisk.
SPORTS
