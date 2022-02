Country icon Miranda Lambert’s longtime friend and lead guitarist, Scotty Wray, has died. The two played together for 16 years. The announcement brings me back to a 2005 Keith Urban concert, where a young, shy Lambert was opening in one of her first tour appearances. Before the sun set at the Gorge at George in Washington, Lambert was joined onstage by Wray. Together they stole hearts.

