Someone asked me a few months ago, “Do you ever get a day off?”. I may have rolled my eyes, but it was an honest question. I said sure. But what I should have said is I haven’t flown off to southern Italy in the last four years and I haven’t made my way back to Baja. But I have, day after day, often taken breaks, thanks to my dogs. Dogs will make you take a rest, a breather, a roll in the sun, a sniff in the leaves, a left turn down an alley lane.

TAOS, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO