Almost all farmers purchase crop insurance through the USDA's Risk Management Agency. Many also purchase additional crop insurance from private insurance companies designed to compliment the "base insurance" available through the Risk Management Agency. Examples would be additional hail insurance or the wind endorsement for corn. While the Risk Management Agency directs the crop insurance program it is actually sold and serviced by local agents with private companies. It is a great example of a Private Public partnership that is the base of most farmers risk management.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO