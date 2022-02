The Auburn Enlarged City School District has formed a committee to review a book after receiving complaints that call for it to be removed from the high school library. The book in question is All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson, according to The Citizen. Written complaints received by the district claim the book is too sexually explicit. Supporters of the book remaining in the high school library say removing it would amount to censorship.

