Culvers celebrates National FFA Week with essay contest

 3 days ago

As National FFA Week approaches, Culver’s is celebrating its relationship with the organization of future agriculture leaders by launching its eighth annual FFA Essay Contest. Culver's longstanding relationship with FFA is part...

Austin Daily Herald

National FFA Week: ‘It’s shaped my whole life …’

Editor’s note: National FFA Week is February 19-26. This year the Austin Daily Herald has featured one of the rising stars in state FFA. There was a time that the current Region 8 FFA reporter wasn’t going to be a part of Future Farmers of America (FFA), however, Kaitlin Meiergerd decided not only was she going to join FFA, she was going to go even further.
AUSTIN, MN
Post Register

FINDING HOPE: Communities rally in support of National FFA Week

Across the country, FFA chapters and supporters are planning activities during National FFA Week February 19-26. For one chapter it’s also about bringing back a little hope after a few years of dealing with COVID-19 and its variants. “We want to get everyone excited again. It just seems like...
RIGBY, ID
antigojournal.com

Students prepare to celebrate FFA Week

National FFA Week is next week, and the Antigo chapter has been busy making celebratory plans since the holiday season. Locally, members want their fellow Antigo High School students and the community at large to know that FFA is more than agriculture. It includes learning a variety of life skills and volunteer opportunities in members’ hometowns.
ANTIGO, WI
Pocahontas Times

This is FFA

In 1988, Future Farmers of America changed its name to simply be the more recognized FFA, and for good reason. The national organization had grown to be more than a farming organization. Members learn to be farmers, but they also learn to be gardeners, foresters, welders, butchers, horticulturalists, livestock experts and leaders.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Daily Ledger

Canton FFA places first in Section 12 contest. Here are the details!

CANTON—The Canton FFA Chapter recently participated in the Section 12 Poultry Contest. At this contest, members had to evaluate live chickens, eggs, processed chicken meat, and carcasses. As a team, Canton placed first overall!. Individual placing were as follows:. Second Place- Cooper Nelson. Third Place- Alexa Reavley. Seventh Place-...
CANTON, IL
WIBW

Resolution introduced in U.S. House to designate week to nationally honor FFA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resolution has been introduced to designate a week to nationally honor the FFA and boast the organization’s success in modeling next-generation agricultural leaders. On Friday, Feb. 18, Congressman Tracey Mann (KS-01) says he and Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20), co-chairs of the Congressional FFA Caucus,...
TOPEKA, KS
Salisbury Post

Two students win DAR essay contest

SALISBURY — Two students from Rowan County were awarded prizes for writing the winning essays in the Elizabeth Maxwell Steele DAR Chapter’s American History Essay Contest on Feb. 16. One of them, Ryan Brady, was also a district winner. The Elizabeth Maxwell Steele DAR Chapter promotes American history...
SALISBURY, NC
Wiscnews.com

Wobshall wins VFW essay contest at District level

Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held its Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Contest Oct. 31, which gave high school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme was “America: Where Do We Go From Here.” Logan Wobshall, a 12th-grader at Central Wisconsin Christian School, won the post competition and went on to place first at the District level where he received $200 and a plaque on Jan. 31 and now qualifies for the State competition.
WAUPUN, WI
Sheridan Media

National FFA Week begins Feb. 19

Science and technology have always been a part of agriculture, the plow, the water pumps, the combustion engine all advanced the US as a nation. Now, extensive and sophisticated breeding programs, inseminating animals, even altering DNA, are considered standard practices. Working to further these advancements one will find biologists, engineers...
SHERIDAN, WY
Fox11online.com

Future agriculture leaders in the spotlight for National FFA Week

SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- We are in the midst of National FFA Week, and many of the local chapters are thriving right here in northeast Wisconsin. For many years, this organization was known as the "Future Farmers of America," but members of this organization go on to many different roles in their community-- from chemists to veterinarians, government officials even entrepreneurs.
SEYMOUR, WI

