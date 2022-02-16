Culvers celebrates National FFA Week with essay contest

The Human Relations Council of the Greater Hemet, San Jacinto and Menifee Region is seeking submissions for its 18th annual Black History Month Essay Contest. Open to all middle, high school and college students in the area, this year’s topic/theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” The nonprofit sponsors this event, among others, to help promote its mission of fostering interracial respect and acceptance. Since it was founded in 1998, the organization has been committed to engaging in activities that nurture harmonious relations among an increasingly diverse community in the region. According to contest guidelines, this year’s theme “acknowledges the legacy of not only Black scholars and medical practitioners in Western medicine, but also other ways of knowing (e.g., birthwor.

