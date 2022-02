What's better than devouring chocolate? Honestly, not much. The treat has been cherished for millennia and has gone through countless metamorphoses since it was first introduced to humanity over 5,000 years ago. According to History, elite Mesoamerican civilizations consumed chocolate in the form of a drink that was literally considered godly. Since the times of the ancient Mayans and Aztecs, chocolate has evolved into a commodity enjoyed by folks of all socio-economic ranks. Candy brands all over the world use the beloved ingredient in their products, which have the power to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth and turn a stormy day into a sunny one.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO