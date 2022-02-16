ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Berube, Tarasenko and Thomas on the game versus Ottawa

By Beth O'Malley
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube discusses what he...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bounceback Blues put a six-pack of goals on the Leafs in 6-3 win

TORONTO — Go figure. Two days after losing to the NHL’s worst team in overtime, the Blues beat one of its best. And they did it with one hand tied behind their back. Or one 18-goal scorer. With Vladimir Tarasenko out of the lineup because of an unspecified injury, the Blues improved to 2-0-1 on this trip with a 6-3 victory over Toronto.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Game Day: Blues will be minus injured Tarasenko against Leafs

TORONTO _ If the Blues are going to take down the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, they must do it without Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, and after the workout coach Craig Berube said Tarasenko was injured and would not play against the Leafs.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: Bozak back in Toronto, back in the game

TORONTO — As Tyler Bozak came out of the tunnel Saturday morning, an arena worker opened the gate for the veteran centerman to walk out on the ice. Bozak stopped, gave the worker a hearty hug and talked for a couple of minutes before getting on with the morning’s business.
HOCKEY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Former Blues GM, coach Emile Francis dies

NEW YORK — “The Cat” Francis, the diminutive goalie who became a Hall of Fame coach and general manager with the New York Rangers and later the Blues, has died. The Rangers announced the death Saturday night. “Emile’s passion and dedication to the Rangers organization and growing...
NHL
Vladimir Tarasenko
Craig Berube
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Podcast in Baseball: The Frustration Before the Frenzy

In a predictable but poetic twist, the best way to recapture the enthusiasm of a fanbase after the ice-chill of a work stoppage for the Cardinals, that old-school National League ball club, may be through an American League gizmo. Is the DH the Cardinals way to create excitement coming out of a lockout? That question forms the backbone of a conversation between St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson and baseball writer Derrick Goold during a brand new Best Podcast in Baseball. The lengthy delays between negotiations and attempt to create urgency is discussed in the first 25 minutes before Frederickson and Goold explore how the Cardinals specifically can energize a frustrated fanbase. There will be a frenzy of transactions once the lockout ends, but is that enough? There will be questions about the Cardinals' offense, so is answering them with a name-brand DH enough? The Cardinals are keen on their prospects, but is selling the future any way to regain the fans' interest in the present? In its 10th year, the Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, remains a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.
MLB
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinal Ritter digs down deep to hold off Lift For Life

Ai'Naya Williams wasn't sure how to react. At first, the Cardinal Ritter sophomore forward looked on in surprise Saturday afternoon when senior teammate Mariah Maxie was ejected during an altercation early in the second quarter of a girls basketball showdown with Lift For Life. The Lions already were missing sophomore...
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Davidson drubs SLU with a barrage of 3-pointers

DAVIDSON, N.C. — With the best teams in the Atlantic 10 slowly separating themselves from the pack, St. Louis University had its best chance Saturday to prove it belongs in the upper echelon of wannabe NCAA Tournament bubble teams. And before tipoff at Belk Arena, Davidson gifted SLU with...
DAVIDSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Flores joins Steelers, still suing NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh’s linebackers. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Though he has returned to the league, Flores will not abandon the lawsuit.
NFL
