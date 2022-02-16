Watch now: Berube, Tarasenko and Thomas on the game versus Ottawa

In a predictable but poetic twist, the best way to recapture the enthusiasm of a fanbase after the ice-chill of a work stoppage for the Cardinals, that old-school National League ball club, may be through an American League gizmo. Is the DH the Cardinals way to create excitement coming out of a lockout? That question forms the backbone of a conversation between St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson and baseball writer Derrick Goold during a brand new Best Podcast in Baseball. The lengthy delays between negotiations and attempt to create urgency is discussed in the first 25 minutes before Frederickson and Goold explore how the Cardinals specifically can energize a frustrated fanbase. There will be a frenzy of transactions once the lockout ends, but is that enough? There will be questions about the Cardinals' offense, so is answering them with a name-brand DH enough? The Cardinals are keen on their prospects, but is selling the future any way to regain the fans' interest in the present? In its 10th year, the Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, remains a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO