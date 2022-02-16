ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Need to Address the Jordan Love Situation if Rodgers is to Stay

Green Bay is reportedly "all-in" on keeping Aaron Rodgers, but today on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington explain what that really means and what the Packers need to do first in order to entice Rodgers to stay.

Brady Quinn: "The one thing staring them in the face that I think they need to address before they can ultimately clear the way for his return is Jordan Love."
LaVar Arrington: "Bingo!"
Brady Quinn: "At some point, they have to either acknowledge that it was a mistake and trade him and get whatever they can back for him or they need to address it. Aaron Rodgers didn't play for his first three years behind Brett Favre. Jordan Love, if he was not to play this year, it would be his third year not playing... Now they're in the position where they have to not only navigate the situation with Aaron Rodgers, who's back-to-back MVP, but they've also got to figure out what they have in Jordan Love without seeing much real game time playing from him, and they've got to pick up his 5th-year option without seeing much of that. It's an incredibly difficult scenario for Brian Gutekunst who traded up to take Jordan Love."

