Most of us would give our right arm to have a few minutes on our musical heroes rig. We’d love nothing more than to play through their iconic amps and pedals while imagining the hordes of screaming fans are for us. Now, while we can’t just rock up to the stage door and ask for a go on Slash’s rig, the fine folks over at IK Multimedia are offering you a chance to harness the sound of rock royalty – all without being ushered out by security. Right now, you can bag up to 60% off signature collections of gear for AmpliTube.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO