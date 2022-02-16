ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Three LSU Players Named to Preseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOJAY_0eGFcu7M00

It's already a known fact LSU baseball walks in to 2022 with some of the best college baseball talent in the entire country. After numerous watch lists, preseason teams and other offseason accolades, the Tigers finally get to suit up for the season in a few days.

But not before a few players get one last preseason recognition in as first baseman Tre Morgan, infielder Jacob Berry and outfielder Dylan Crews were named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list. The most prestigious national award given to a college baseball player at the end of every season, the Golden Spikes Award has been dolled out to some of the best college baseball players in recent memory.

Past winners include Kris Bryant, Trevor Bauer, Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Buster Posey and Tim Lincecum. Berry, who spent his freshman season with LSU coach Jay Johnson at Arizona, was a 2021 nominee as well, with the award eventually going to Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps.

Crews, who was the 2021 Perfect Game Freshman of the Year, heads into a sophomore campaign as easily one of the best returning hitters in the country. He batted .362 (89-for-246) in 2021 with 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases while his freshman counterpart Morgan batted .357 (89-for-249) in 2021 with six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and was No. 4 in the SEC in batting average.

The three Golden Spikes award preseason nods were a nation wide best, with all three players also being named preseason All-Americans by multiple publications ahead of the season. Berry batted .352 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI for Arizona last season, earning Co-Freshman of the Year honors for his performance.

Berry also comes with the unique experience as being the only offensive player who was familiar with Johnson as a coach and has helped bridge the gap with the current players and the new coaching style. With LSU set to being its season in just two days, Johnson and the coaching staff can rely on these three as well as Cade Doughty to be every day kind of players for the Tigers in 2022.

"Be ready to work. Coach Johnson's one of the hardest working coaches in the country and he's gonna push us along the way and get everything he can out of us this year," Berry said. "He inherited a really great offense with a lot of offensive tools and I think it's gonna be really interesting. That lineup might flip forward and backward, it doesn't matter because we're gonna put runs on the board."

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Arizona State football declined Spencer Rattler transfer QB pursuit after Jayden Daniels-Herm Edwards meeting

Arizona State football finds itself in a bit of a pickle at quarterback after SunDevilSource.com reported Thursday that three-year starter Jayden Daniels will enter the transfer portal and look to continue his playing career elsewhere than Tempe. And that move perhaps comes as an even larger blow to the program when factoring in a name that ASU reportedly had a realistic shot at landing via the transfer portal but chose not to pursue after further evaluation.
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Alabama adding former SEC head coach to staff

Alabama is adding one-time Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley to its staff as an analyst, according to reports Wednesday evening from Football Scoop and ESPN. Dooley, who coached Tennessee from 2010-12, spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants under now-fired head coach Joe Judge, a former Alabama assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Lincecum
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Stephen Strasburg
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Big Lead

Jayden Daniels Transfer Exposes Mess Herm Edwards Has Made at Arizona State

Arizona State's football program has been dumpster fire for a while, but it had gasoline thrown on it Thursday when quarterback Jayden Daniels entered the transfer portal. Daniels was the Sun Devils' most important player and now he's headed out of town. Combine that with a ton of turnover and a massive NCAA investigation and Herm Edwards' program is an absolute mess.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Tigers#The Golden Spikes Award#Rbi#Sec#All Americans#Co Freshman Of
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Contract News

On Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh put any and all drama regarding his future behind him. The longtime football coach signed a big extension with the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday, putting an end to a turbulent offseason. Paul Finebaum joined ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday morning to discuss the news. Let’s just...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ron Harper Jr. leads Rutgers to shocking feat never seen before in Division I college basketball

It appears that arguably the most dangerous team right now in college basketball isn’t even ranked. We are talking about Ron Harper Jr. and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are making a Cinderella run of sorts — in the regular season. After taking down Kofi Cockburn and the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini Wednesday night at home to the tune of a 70-59 score, the Scarlet Knights have become the first non-top-25 team ever to defeat four ranked reams in succession, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
426
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy