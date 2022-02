Commemorate Primal Scream’s “Screamadelica” album with the Fender 30th Anniversary Screamadelica Stratocaster guitar. This music gadget pays homage to the band’s breakthrough work with a unique all-over graphic of the album’s iconic red, blue, and yellow art. Even the pickguard, knobs, and pickup follow the color scheme. What’s more, the Modern “C”-shaped maple neck has a 9.5″ radius pau ferro fingerboard that works well no matter your playing style. Then, medium jumbo frets let you play anything from leads to chords easily. There’s also a 2-point synchronized tremolo for seamless pitch-blending. Meanwhile, the vintage pickups boast plenty of 60s flair and are well balanced. You can expect clear highs, warm lows, and a precise midrange. With this guitar, inspiration is a given. Get it for a tribute like none other.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO