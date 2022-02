LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team swept their series over the seventh ranked Baylor Bears with an 83-73 victory. The game looked rocky for the Red Raiders in the first half. Despite trading the lead back and forth three times, the Bears controlled the game for most of the half leading by as much as eight points. But in the second half, as they’ve done so many times this season Mark Adams’ team turned up the defense and pulled out the win. Tech held Baylor to just 34 points in the final half while going on to score 51 of their own points.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO