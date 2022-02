By: Jessica Guay and Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – River levels are rising after Thursday’s heavy rainfall, impacting travel on and along Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers. No vehicles are parked at the Mon Wharf because a good portion of it is underwater. It remains closed. Getting on and off any yachts at the Fox Chapel Marina would not be easy because it’s flooded too. The Allegheny River crept up the North Shore Riverwalk, and it is now submerged. The 10th Street Bypass looked normal on Friday afternoon, but PennDOT decided to close the bypass in both directions starting at 4 p.m. because it’s expected...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO