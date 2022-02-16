ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Soft Skills That Employers Want Technology Workers to Have

By Nick Kolakowski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoft skills are always key when applying for jobs. Recruiters and hiring managers are interested in your technical skills, but they also want to know how well you’ll communicate and empathize with your managers and colleagues. But which soft skills interest potential employers the most? For an answer,...

Motley Fool

4 Tax Tips for Self-Employed Workers

Here's how to tackle tax season as a freelance employee. Taxes can be more complicated for those who are self-employed. You'll need plenty of time to get the right documentation together, and you may want to consider hiring a professional. There are many benefits to being self-employed. Often, you'll get...
Macon Telegraph

Here’s What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

There’s never been a better time to be a worker saving for retirement. Companies, as part of an effort to retain and recruit workers during the Covid-19 era, are dramatically improving their employer-sponsored retirement plans, according to Pensions & Investments, a trade publication. “The largest employers are adding benefits...
Washington Post

Employers may have a trove of data on job candidates. Here’s how workers can control the narrative.

Trying to land a new job can be stressful. But when a hiring company has unexpected or inaccurate information about job candidates, the experience can be even more daunting. Between public data that’s easily accessible online, information candidates publicly post on the Internet about themselves, and third-party background and employment verification services, employers could have a trove of details that may ultimately determine who lands the job. The situation can get even stickier for workers who have a checkered past, left their employers on bad terms or whose details don’t match those stored by verification services.
MONTCO.Today

The Conundrum of Peak Productivity & Technology Skills

We live in a pandemic where technology skills are essential to work in a remote world, yet many digital immigrants (Gen X and boomers) lack skills. Digital immigrants are individuals born between 1946 and 1980 and did not grow up with technology. In contrast, those born after 1980 are considered digital natives and grew up with technology.
Law.com

Technology Skills Are What Will Distinguish the Next Generation of Lawyers

A junior lawyer could typically expect their days to be shaped by tasks such as discovery, contract analysis and due diligence. But as AI assumes more of that repetitive work, it provides an opportunity for lawyers, even junior lawyers, to spend more time focusing on more strategic tasks. Tightening budgets...
Mountain Democrat

Salvation Army program helps train skilled workers

SACRAMENTO — The Salvation Army of Sacramento has condensed its Construction Training Program to help individuals secure higher paying jobs in less time and help ease the current labor shortage. The nonprofit is partnering with LiUNA! Laborer’s Training Center of Northern California to offer this course to adults at no cost. The Salvation Army chose to cut the program down from six to four weeks in order meet the growing need for skilled workers during the pandemic.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho employers most interested in 'durable skills,' Emsi study shows

IDAHO, USA — Idaho-based data analytic company Emsi conducted a study looking at more than 500,000 Gem State job postings to understand what skills are in highest demand. Six out of the top ten most-requested skills are considered 'durable skills' - more colloquially known as 'soft' or 'people' skills. The study by Emsi lists the 10 most-desirable durable skills as requested by Idaho employers:
Shropshire Star

Shropshire colleges launching health worker skills project

Colleges in Shropshire are launching a pilot scheme to help recruit and retain health workers. It is being run by a partnership of Telford College, Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College, and SBC Training, and will involve a range of training programmes for those beginning, up to degree level.
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
