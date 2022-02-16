ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Covid, U.S. Commercial Investment Enjoyed Record $746 Billion in 2021

By Michael Gerrity
worldpropertyjournal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to global property consultant CBRE, total U.S. commercial real estate investment volume of $296 billion in Q4 2021 brought the full-year total to $746 billion, both record levels. CBRE reports that multifamily...

www.worldpropertyjournal.com

