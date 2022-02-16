ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Roush Review: ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Still Marvelous in 1960

Cadillac News
 2 days ago

Roush Review: ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Still Marvelous in...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4: Midge Returns to Standup in New Trailer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is making its return. On Monday, Prime Video released the trailer for the fourth season of its Rachel Brosnahan-starring comedy, and teased more standup shows, familial drama and adventures to come. "You know what's great about me? It's when I'm me!" Brosnahan's Midge Maisel tells her...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Marvelous Mrs Maisel review, season four: Rachel Brosnahan’s jilted stand-up is as quippy and unpleasant as ever

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel shows no sign of slowing down. I mean that literally. Four seasons in, Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge Maisel still speaks at the speed of a bullet train, firing out jibes and diatribes without pausing for breath. Only now, she’s angry.In the first season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s relentlessly quippy, Emmy-winning comedy drama, Midge Maisel was a Fifties New York housewife and mother, who discovered a talent for stand-up after her husband Joel (Michael Zegen) left her. Her star ascended, with the help of her plucky manager Susie (Alex Borstein), and then at the end of season three it...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banter#Big Break#Comedy#Stand Up#Roush Review
Entertainment Weekly

Lenny Bruce will veer closer to his real-life history in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4

As a comic, Lenny Bruce was always one to keep things real — and now, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will too. Iconoclastic stand-up Lenny Bruce was known for his frank, critical, freestyle approach to stand-up comedy and his colorful language and discussion of taboo subjects even landed him in jail for obscenity. In his personal life, there were repeated instances of domestic violence between him and his wife, Honey, and he was beset by rampant drug addiction, which ultimately caused his death in 1966.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘And Just Like That’ Has Forever Ruined the Legacy of Miranda Hobbs

Friends, New Yorkers, countrymen, lend me your reading time. I come to bury Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), not to praise her. I actually mean that. Now that the dust has settled on And Just Like That…‘s first (and final?) season on HBO Max, it’s clear that Big (Chris Noth) wasn’t the only major character murdered by the writers. In Miranda’s case, though, it was character assassination. And Just Like That… transformed Miranda into literally the worst.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Thing About Pam Trailer: See Renée Zellweger's Major Transformation in NBC's True-Crime Miniseries

You might just do a double-take at Renée Zellweger‘s transformation into Pam Hupp, as seen in the first trailer for NBC’s limited series The Thing About Pam. Premiering Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c, and spanning six episodes, The Thing About Pam chronicles the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Though Betsy’s husband, Russ, was initially convicted, that verdict was later overturned, and Betsy’s death set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Hupp. In the trailer embedded above, Zellweger’s Pam casts as much suspicion as possible on Russ after Betsy’s death, though other key players in the case seem appropriately...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Firefighter Drama From SEAL Team Star Max Thieriot Gets CBS Pilot Order

SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway. The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description. Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
WUSA

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel taking her final bow. The critically-acclaimed comedy has been renewed for its fifth and sadly final season, Prime Video announced on Thursday. The news comes as the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series kicks off its fourth season on Friday, Feb. 18. From the minds of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy