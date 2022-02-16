Massachusetts Named The ‘Most Educated State’ For 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — Take an “educated” guess – which state do you think ranks first in the country when it comes to education?

Once again , a study from WalletHub puts Massachusetts No. 1 on its list of the “most educated states” for 2022.

The Bay State has the highest percentage of bachelor’s, graduate and professional degree-holders, and the highest average university quality.

It ranked first overall for educational attainment, meaning the share of adults with a high school diploma or college education, and came in third for quality of education.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Maryland, Connecticut, Colorado and Vermont. New Hampshire was 8th on the list. Finishing at the bottom was West Virginia.

The study ranked states on 18 key metrics for education, including attainment, school quality and achievement gaps.

Click here for the full ranking.